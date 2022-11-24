BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 55,470 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Baxter International worth $24,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,656,000 after buying an additional 112,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after buying an additional 158,284 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

