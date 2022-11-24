Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 10,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 120,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Boqii Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Boqii had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boqii

Boqii Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Boqii Holding Limited ( NYSE:BQ Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,310,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.67% of Boqii as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

