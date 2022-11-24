Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $281.16

Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.16 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($3.84). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($3.81), with a volume of 103,101 shares traded.

Braemar Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 281.51. The firm has a market cap of £106.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,083.80.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Braemar

In related news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($3.89), for a total transaction of £101,141.18 ($119,594.63).

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

