Braintrust (BTRST) Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $65.55 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Braintrust has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00004943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.