Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 83,010 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,010 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.