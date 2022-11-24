Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 59,767 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,767 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

