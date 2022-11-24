Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 43.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $46.78 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

