Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after buying an additional 461,720 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after purchasing an additional 443,457 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,004,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 319.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after buying an additional 219,548 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

