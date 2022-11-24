Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $100.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

