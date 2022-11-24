Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,527,000 after purchasing an additional 719,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,369,000 after acquiring an additional 230,792 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 618,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $46,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $139,212. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

