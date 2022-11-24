Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 497,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 325.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 495,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.42. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $843,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

