Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 160,452 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,452 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Ichor worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1,341.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,894 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 795,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after acquiring an additional 185,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ichor by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ichor by 74.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ichor by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ichor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.61. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

