Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,824 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Mueller Industries worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mueller Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MLI opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

