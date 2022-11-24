Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at $17,675,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,905 shares of company stock valued at $579,670. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

