Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Sealed Air worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on SEE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

