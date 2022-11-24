Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 10,517 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.48%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

