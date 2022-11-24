Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 10,578 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Genpact worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after buying an additional 300,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 521,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,363 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Genpact by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Genpact by 409.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,416 shares of company stock worth $6,023,205. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on G shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

