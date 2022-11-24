Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 21,939 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $147.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.