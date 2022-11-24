Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $6.23 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Builders FirstSource

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.