Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

