Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 27,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 35.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 4.7% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

