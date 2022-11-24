Brent Turner Acquires 10,000 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Surgery Partners stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

About Surgery Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

