Brokerages Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Price Target at C$5.93

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on CS shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.58.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

