Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price at $40.36

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of IGMS opened at $22.10 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and sold 40,000 shares worth $864,100. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

