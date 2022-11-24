Brokerages Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Target Price at $164.67

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NBR opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.91. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
