Brokerages Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Target Price at $164.67

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

NBR opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.91. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

