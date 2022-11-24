Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $144.94

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.39.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $115.53 on Friday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 319.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

