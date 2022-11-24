Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Solar Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Solar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

CSIQ stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.28. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $72,003,000 after buying an additional 723,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $13,935,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $12,636,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 541.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 197,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

