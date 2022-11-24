Brokers Set Expectations for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $71.95 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

