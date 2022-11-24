Brokers Set Expectations for Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFG opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

