Brokers Set Expectations for RXO, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RXO)

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RXO in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RXO’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RXO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About RXO

Shares of RXO opened at $19.02 on Thursday. RXO has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

