Brokers Set Expectations for Unum Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UNM opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

