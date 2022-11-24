Cabot Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Cabot Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

CBT stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

