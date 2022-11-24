CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) vs. Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Head-To-Head Review

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CalAmp and Global Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 1 0 2 0 2.33 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CalAmp presently has a consensus target price of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 133.60%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

CalAmp has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CalAmp and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -14.66% -34.70% -4.64% Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -123.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of CalAmp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CalAmp and Global Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $295.84 million 0.48 -$27.99 million ($1.14) -3.34 Global Technologies $120,000.00 23.16 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CalAmp.

Summary

CalAmp beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location. The company also offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things marketplace, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. In addition, it offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. The company sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, telecommunications, industrial equipment, transportation and logistics, government and municipalities, insurance, auto dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies. It markets through direct sales organization, channel partner program, original equipment manufacturers, and independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as its websites and digital platform. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

