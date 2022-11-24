Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.50.

CFW stock opened at C$6.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$273.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.22.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. In other Calfrac Well Services news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total value of C$5,865,642.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,708,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,707,265.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,731,492 shares of company stock worth $10,894,870.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

