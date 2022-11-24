Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Camtek to $22.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
Camtek Price Performance
NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. 105,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
