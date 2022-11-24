Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Camtek to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Camtek to $22.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. 105,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 5,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Camtek by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

