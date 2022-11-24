Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.01. 1,158,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.28. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 317,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,171 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

