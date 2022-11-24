Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
CGIX stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Cancer Genetics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.