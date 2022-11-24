Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,073 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,478. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.67 and its 200-day moving average is $243.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

