Capital Analysts LLC Buys 425 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 56,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $211.02. 2,593,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,648. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.55 and a 200 day moving average of $192.73.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

