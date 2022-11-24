Capital Analysts LLC Has $12.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.23. 2,215,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,221. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

