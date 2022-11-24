Capital Analysts LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.