Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $69,973,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

MSI traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.00. 447,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $2,746,840.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,769 shares of company stock worth $37,324,741. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

