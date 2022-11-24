Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 208,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in American Tower by 4.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.6% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

AMT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.25. 1,210,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

