Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

