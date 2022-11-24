Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Sells $18,260.00 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) Director James W. Haskins sold 1,000 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $18,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,559.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carter Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $440.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.96. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.