Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Sells $18,260.00 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) Director James W. Haskins sold 1,000 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $18,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,559.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carter Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $440.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.96. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter Bankshares
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
