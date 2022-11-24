Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) versus TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Head to Head Comparison

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 0 0 0 N/A Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

TuanChe has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TuanChe and Cass Information Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $56.11 million 0.42 -$16.00 million ($0.82) -1.43 Cass Information Systems $154.15 million 3.83 $28.60 million $2.41 17.91

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems 19.21% 15.49% 1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats TuanChe on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. As of December 31, 2021, it organized 450 auto shows in 142 cities across China. The company has a strategic partnership with Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. to jointly establish a one-stop retail experience that combines home decoration products and automotive services. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

