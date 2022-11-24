Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) COO Steve Miller Sells 20,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) COO Steve Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 553,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,735.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Steve Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,824,067.70.
NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,910. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
