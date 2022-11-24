Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,597 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $236.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

