C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.04

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.04 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 175.01 ($2.07). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 175.70 ($2.08), with a volume of 266,981 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CCR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.72) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £706.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.86.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.