Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

